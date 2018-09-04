All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

2408 Ravenwood Court

2408 Ravenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Ravenwood Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Duplex 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious living and dining with wood like tile floor. Open Kitchen to living and dining area. Kitchen features lots of storage, ceramic tile floors & counters, breakfast bar, range oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and private bath. Large second and third bedrooms with large closets. Attached 2 car garage and private fenced yard. Located In Woodland Estates. Cul-de-sac with park and fishing pond only a few steps from the property. HOA takes care of front lawn. Tenant has to maintain back yard. Landlord pay HOA Dues. Available for move-in asap. Applicant and Agent must verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Ravenwood Court have any available units?
2408 Ravenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Ravenwood Court have?
Some of 2408 Ravenwood Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Ravenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Ravenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Ravenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Ravenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2408 Ravenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Ravenwood Court offers parking.
Does 2408 Ravenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Ravenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Ravenwood Court have a pool?
No, 2408 Ravenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Ravenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2408 Ravenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Ravenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Ravenwood Court has units with dishwashers.

