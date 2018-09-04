2408 Ravenwood Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated Duplex 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious living and dining with wood like tile floor. Open Kitchen to living and dining area. Kitchen features lots of storage, ceramic tile floors & counters, breakfast bar, range oven, built in microwave, dishwasher. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and private bath. Large second and third bedrooms with large closets. Attached 2 car garage and private fenced yard. Located In Woodland Estates. Cul-de-sac with park and fishing pond only a few steps from the property. HOA takes care of front lawn. Tenant has to maintain back yard. Landlord pay HOA Dues. Available for move-in asap. Applicant and Agent must verify all information.