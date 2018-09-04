GREAT LOCATION*CLOSE TO STORES, SCHOOLS, FREEWAYS.*NICE 4 BEDROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT IN KITCHEN*EXTREMELY CLEAN*GREAT BACKYARD*GRANITE, NICE APPLIANCES*THIS IS A MUST SEE. NO EVICTIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2403 Elliott Avenue have any available units?
2403 Elliott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Elliott Avenue have?
Some of 2403 Elliott Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Elliott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Elliott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.