Last updated July 8 2019

2401 Lockshire Drive

2401 Lockshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Lockshire Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Story Tanglewood In Mansfield for Lease! Showings Available May 6th. Just in Time! This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage Tanglewood home is definitely worth your time. Offering over 2,700sf this home offers an exceptional layout. Home has a mixture of wood laminate and carpet flooring. Spacious living areas with gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with gas cooktop, island, built in oven, and microwave. Master bedroom is located downstairs with additional rooms upstairs. The property does come with unwarranted refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities the HOA has to offer such community pool and picnic areas. Move in Available for mid May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Lockshire Drive have any available units?
2401 Lockshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Lockshire Drive have?
Some of 2401 Lockshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Lockshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Lockshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Lockshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Lockshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2401 Lockshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Lockshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Lockshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Lockshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Lockshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Lockshire Drive has a pool.
Does 2401 Lockshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Lockshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Lockshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Lockshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

