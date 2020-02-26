2401 Lockshire Drive

Amenities

2 Story Tanglewood In Mansfield for Lease! Showings Available May 6th. Just in Time! This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage Tanglewood home is definitely worth your time. Offering over 2,700sf this home offers an exceptional layout. Home has a mixture of wood laminate and carpet flooring. Spacious living areas with gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with gas cooktop, island, built in oven, and microwave. Master bedroom is located downstairs with additional rooms upstairs. The property does come with unwarranted refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Enjoy all the amenities the HOA has to offer such community pool and picnic areas. Move in Available for mid May.