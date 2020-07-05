All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2309 Savannah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2309 Savannah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2309 Savannah Drive

2309 Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2309 Savannah Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bed, 2 baths, 2,507 sq. ft. home in Mansfield, TX! Open floor plan. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and large windows. Elegant formal dining room. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Beautiful master suite features dual vanities, a luxurious tub and walk in shower. Hugh secondary rooms. Private yard with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Savannah Drive have any available units?
2309 Savannah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 2309 Savannah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Savannah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Savannah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Savannah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Savannah Drive offer parking?
No, 2309 Savannah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Savannah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Savannah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Savannah Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Savannah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Savannah Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Savannah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Savannah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Savannah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Savannah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Savannah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary