2309 Savannah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bed, 2 baths, 2,507 sq. ft. home in Mansfield, TX! Open floor plan. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and large windows. Elegant formal dining room. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Beautiful master suite features dual vanities, a luxurious tub and walk in shower. Hugh secondary rooms. Private yard with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



