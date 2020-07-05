Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2304 Hillgrove Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 Hillgrove Court
2304 Hillgrove Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2304 Hillgrove Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept and very spacious home. Formal living and formal dining. 4th bedroom could also be used for a study or office. Close to shopping and easy access to 287 and 360.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Hillgrove Court have any available units?
2304 Hillgrove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2304 Hillgrove Court have?
Some of 2304 Hillgrove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2304 Hillgrove Court currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Hillgrove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Hillgrove Court pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Hillgrove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mansfield
.
Does 2304 Hillgrove Court offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Hillgrove Court offers parking.
Does 2304 Hillgrove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Hillgrove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Hillgrove Court have a pool?
No, 2304 Hillgrove Court does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Hillgrove Court have accessible units?
No, 2304 Hillgrove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Hillgrove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Hillgrove Court has units with dishwashers.
