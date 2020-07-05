All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

Location

201 Greenvale Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Greenvale Drive have any available units?
201 Greenvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 201 Greenvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Greenvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Greenvale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Greenvale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Greenvale Drive offer parking?
No, 201 Greenvale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 201 Greenvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Greenvale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Greenvale Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Greenvale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Greenvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Greenvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Greenvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Greenvale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Greenvale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Greenvale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

