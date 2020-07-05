All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2002 Sail Fish Drive

2002 Sail Fish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Sail Fish Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Sail Fish Drive have any available units?
2002 Sail Fish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Sail Fish Drive have?
Some of 2002 Sail Fish Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Sail Fish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Sail Fish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Sail Fish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Sail Fish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2002 Sail Fish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Sail Fish Drive offers parking.
Does 2002 Sail Fish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Sail Fish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Sail Fish Drive have a pool?
No, 2002 Sail Fish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Sail Fish Drive have accessible units?
No, 2002 Sail Fish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Sail Fish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Sail Fish Drive has units with dishwashers.

