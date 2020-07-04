All apartments in Mansfield
1958 Sword Fish Drive

1958 Sword Fish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1958 Sword Fish Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive have any available units?
1958 Sword Fish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 1958 Sword Fish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1958 Sword Fish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1958 Sword Fish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1958 Sword Fish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive offer parking?
No, 1958 Sword Fish Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1958 Sword Fish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive have a pool?
No, 1958 Sword Fish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1958 Sword Fish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1958 Sword Fish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1958 Sword Fish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1958 Sword Fish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

