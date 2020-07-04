All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1903 Bertram Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1903 Bertram Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM

1903 Bertram Drive

1903 Bertram Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1903 Bertram Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Light and bright home with high ceilings and open concept floor plan. Split bedrooms, there is a nice sized yard ready to be enjoyed. Large walk in closet in master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Bertram Drive have any available units?
1903 Bertram Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Bertram Drive have?
Some of 1903 Bertram Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Bertram Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Bertram Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Bertram Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Bertram Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1903 Bertram Drive offer parking?
No, 1903 Bertram Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Bertram Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Bertram Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Bertram Drive have a pool?
No, 1903 Bertram Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Bertram Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 Bertram Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Bertram Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Bertram Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary