1703 Coastline Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with Nice Hard Wood Laminate Floors, Nice Paint, Ceramic Tile, and Carpet. This is a Wonderful Home in a Great Location for a Low Price! A Must See!