Beautiful home. Open concept. High ceilings. Wood floors in living, dining and kitchen areas. Island kitchen. Eat in kitchen. Big kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nice backyard with cover patio.
All measures are approximate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Merritt Drive have any available units?
1702 Merritt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Merritt Drive have?
Some of 1702 Merritt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Merritt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Merritt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.