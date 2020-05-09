All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM

1702 La Caya Drive

1702 La Caya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 La Caya Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom home, has new wood floors in living area and hallways, new carpet in bedrooms. Fresh Paint throughout, split bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 La Caya Drive have any available units?
1702 La Caya Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 La Caya Drive have?
Some of 1702 La Caya Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 La Caya Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 La Caya Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 La Caya Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 La Caya Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1702 La Caya Drive offer parking?
No, 1702 La Caya Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1702 La Caya Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 La Caya Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 La Caya Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 La Caya Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 La Caya Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 La Caya Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 La Caya Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 La Caya Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

