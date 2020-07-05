All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

1655 Churchill Lane

1655 Churchill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Churchill Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Churchill Lane have any available units?
1655 Churchill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Churchill Lane have?
Some of 1655 Churchill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Churchill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Churchill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Churchill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Churchill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1655 Churchill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Churchill Lane offers parking.
Does 1655 Churchill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Churchill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Churchill Lane have a pool?
No, 1655 Churchill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Churchill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1655 Churchill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Churchill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Churchill Lane has units with dishwashers.

