Mansfield, TX
1605 Bertram Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:49 AM

1605 Bertram Drive

1605 Bertram Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Bertram Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,058 sf home is located in Mansfield, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Bertram Drive have any available units?
1605 Bertram Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Bertram Drive have?
Some of 1605 Bertram Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Bertram Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Bertram Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Bertram Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Bertram Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Bertram Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Bertram Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Bertram Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Bertram Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Bertram Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Bertram Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Bertram Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Bertram Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Bertram Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Bertram Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

