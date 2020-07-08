All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:30 AM

1604 Stratford Drive

1604 Stratford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Stratford Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story home with one bedroom and bath down, two bedrooms each with it's own bath upstairs. fireplace in living area, breakfast room and kitchen conveniently located near living. Large pantry, refridgerator will remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Stratford Drive have any available units?
1604 Stratford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Stratford Drive have?
Some of 1604 Stratford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Stratford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Stratford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Stratford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Stratford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1604 Stratford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Stratford Drive offers parking.
Does 1604 Stratford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Stratford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Stratford Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Stratford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Stratford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Stratford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Stratford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Stratford Drive has units with dishwashers.

