Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1410 Holley Creek Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 Holley Creek Ln

1410 Holley Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Holley Creek Ln, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Mansfield has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Holley Creek Ln have any available units?
1410 Holley Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Holley Creek Ln have?
Some of 1410 Holley Creek Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Holley Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Holley Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Holley Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Holley Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Holley Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Holley Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 1410 Holley Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Holley Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Holley Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 1410 Holley Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Holley Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 1410 Holley Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Holley Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Holley Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.

