1410 Holley Creek Ln, Mansfield, TX 76063 Walnut Creek Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Mansfield has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
