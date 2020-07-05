1408 Oxford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 5 Bdrm Home with vaulted ceilings, 3 spacious Liv Areas in country club neighborhood! Open Kit with lots of cab space, charming breakfest nook, gas range. Larger liv areas are great for entertaining family & friends! Downstairs Master Suite with bay window. Master Bath features garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and more! Large upstairs Game Room. Good size sec bedrooms. In-law suite downstairs. New Carpet, New flooring in living areas and formal dining, fresh paint throughout, MISD! Hurry!!