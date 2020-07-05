All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1408 Oxford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1408 Oxford Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1408 Oxford Drive

1408 Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1408 Oxford Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 5 Bdrm Home with vaulted ceilings, 3 spacious Liv Areas in country club neighborhood! Open Kit with lots of cab space, charming breakfest nook, gas range. Larger liv areas are great for entertaining family & friends! Downstairs Master Suite with bay window. Master Bath features garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and more! Large upstairs Game Room. Good size sec bedrooms. In-law suite downstairs. New Carpet, New flooring in living areas and formal dining, fresh paint throughout, MISD! Hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Oxford Drive have any available units?
1408 Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Oxford Drive have?
Some of 1408 Oxford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Oxford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1408 Oxford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Oxford Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Oxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Oxford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary