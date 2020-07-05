All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1405 Piedmont Drive

1405 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Piedmont Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful luxury architectural details throughout. Decorative arches, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Bronze victorian fixtures and hardware. Great neighborhood with playpark and jogging trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1405 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1405 Piedmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1405 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

