Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

1403 Highland Drive

1403 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Highland Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and high ceilings! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a skylight for tons of natural light! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Highland Drive have any available units?
1403 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Highland Drive have?
Some of 1403 Highland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 1403 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

