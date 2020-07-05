1403 Highland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and high ceilings! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a skylight for tons of natural light! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.