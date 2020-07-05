Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1310 Cardinal oaks Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1310 Cardinal oaks Dr
1310 Cardinal Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1310 Cardinal Oaks Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1310 Cardinal oaks Dr - Property Id: 50237
Available is a 1400 SQ ft Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a 2 car Garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50237
Property Id 50237
(RLNE4699917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr have any available units?
1310 Cardinal oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr have?
Some of 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Cardinal oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Cardinal oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Similar Pages
Mansfield 1 Bedrooms
Mansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200
Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary