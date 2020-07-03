1309 Rosebrook Drive

Amenities

Updated and Spacious in Mansfield ISD! Large kitchen with island and tons of counter space, updated fixtures. Stainless steel farmer's sink, granite countertops. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in lease. Large utility room. 3 car garage. Home theatre room with furniture and projector included in lease. Vaulted ceilings in living area with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in several of the bedrooms. Large master suite with tons of natural light. Upgraded master bath with tub and separate shower, his and her sinks, and huge walk-in closet! Large backyard with trees. Highly desirable location in Mansfield ISD!