All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1309 Rosebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1309 Rosebrook Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

1309 Rosebrook Drive

1309 Rosebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1309 Rosebrook Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Updated and Spacious in Mansfield ISD! Large kitchen with island and tons of counter space, updated fixtures. Stainless steel farmer's sink, granite countertops. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in lease. Large utility room. 3 car garage. Home theatre room with furniture and projector included in lease. Vaulted ceilings in living area with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in several of the bedrooms. Large master suite with tons of natural light. Upgraded master bath with tub and separate shower, his and her sinks, and huge walk-in closet! Large backyard with trees. Highly desirable location in Mansfield ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Rosebrook Drive have any available units?
1309 Rosebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Rosebrook Drive have?
Some of 1309 Rosebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Rosebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Rosebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Rosebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Rosebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1309 Rosebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Rosebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Rosebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Rosebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Rosebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Rosebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Rosebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Rosebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Rosebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Rosebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary