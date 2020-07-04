1303 Piedmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking playground garage

Features 10-ft ceilings, and quality fixtures throughout. Open living plan features vinyl plank flooring and lots of windows to welcome natural light. Designer kitchen features gorgeous tile counters, backsplash, breakfast bar, and gorgeous cabinetry. Spacious beds, closets, and separate full-size utility room. This much-sought after home boasts views of the fully stocked pond with fountain, trails, and children's playground right next door.

