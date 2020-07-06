All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated January 9 2020

1300 Lowe Rd

1300 Lowe Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Lowe Rd, Mansfield, TX 76065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Mansfield 1/1 $1100

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Private detached garages, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 547

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Lowe Rd have any available units?
1300 Lowe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Lowe Rd have?
Some of 1300 Lowe Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Lowe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Lowe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Lowe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Lowe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Lowe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Lowe Rd offers parking.
Does 1300 Lowe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Lowe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Lowe Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Lowe Rd has a pool.
Does 1300 Lowe Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1300 Lowe Rd has accessible units.
Does 1300 Lowe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Lowe Rd has units with dishwashers.

