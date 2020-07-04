All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1300 Hidden Glade Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1300 Hidden Glade Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

1300 Hidden Glade Dr

1300 Hidden Glade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1300 Hidden Glade Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that has been nicely updated. Nice newer cabinets in kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Great view from kitchen into living room. Wood laminate floors throughout the home. Mansfield Legacy High School. Quick access to highways and shopping. Come check out this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr have any available units?
1300 Hidden Glade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr have?
Some of 1300 Hidden Glade Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Hidden Glade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Hidden Glade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Hidden Glade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Hidden Glade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr offer parking?
No, 1300 Hidden Glade Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Hidden Glade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr have a pool?
No, 1300 Hidden Glade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr have accessible units?
No, 1300 Hidden Glade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Hidden Glade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Hidden Glade Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary