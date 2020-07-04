1300 Hidden Glade Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that has been nicely updated. Nice newer cabinets in kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Great view from kitchen into living room. Wood laminate floors throughout the home. Mansfield Legacy High School. Quick access to highways and shopping. Come check out this home!