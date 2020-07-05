All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 PM

1300 East Dallas Street

1300 East Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

1300 East Dallas Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 East Dallas Street have any available units?
1300 East Dallas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 1300 East Dallas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 East Dallas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 East Dallas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 East Dallas Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 East Dallas Street offer parking?
No, 1300 East Dallas Street does not offer parking.
Does 1300 East Dallas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 East Dallas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 East Dallas Street have a pool?
No, 1300 East Dallas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 East Dallas Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 East Dallas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 East Dallas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 East Dallas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 East Dallas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 East Dallas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

