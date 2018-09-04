Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1200 Fairhaven Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1200 Fairhaven Drive
1200 Fairhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1200 Fairhaven Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One half of a duplex centrally located in Mansfield. 2 bed, 2 bath. Large living area, wet bar. There is a fireplace, but it has been capped off and cannot be used.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 Fairhaven Drive have any available units?
1200 Fairhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1200 Fairhaven Drive have?
Some of 1200 Fairhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1200 Fairhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Fairhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Fairhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Fairhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mansfield
.
Does 1200 Fairhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Fairhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1200 Fairhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Fairhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Fairhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Fairhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Fairhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Fairhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Fairhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Fairhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
