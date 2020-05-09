All apartments in Mansfield
12 Fern Oak Court

12 Fern Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Fern Oak Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE LOT IN THE ONLY CUL-DE-SAC IN THIS SUBDIVISION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM! SITTING AREA OFF MASTER! BAY WINDOWS! WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER! WONDERFUL HOME IN MANSFIELD ISD! Not accepting pet or housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Fern Oak Court have any available units?
12 Fern Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Fern Oak Court have?
Some of 12 Fern Oak Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Fern Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Fern Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Fern Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Fern Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 12 Fern Oak Court offer parking?
No, 12 Fern Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 12 Fern Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Fern Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Fern Oak Court have a pool?
No, 12 Fern Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Fern Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Fern Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Fern Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Fern Oak Court has units with dishwashers.

