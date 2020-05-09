12 Fern Oak Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

LARGE LOT IN THE ONLY CUL-DE-SAC IN THIS SUBDIVISION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM! SITTING AREA OFF MASTER! BAY WINDOWS! WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER! WONDERFUL HOME IN MANSFIELD ISD! Not accepting pet or housing vouchers.