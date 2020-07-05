All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1125 Highland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1125 Highland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 Highland Drive

1125 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1125 Highland Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This stunning 2/2/2 has been updated with gorgeous Dallas White granite in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Wood like flooring in living, dining, and kitchen. Walk into your beautiful living room complete with soaring vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Large dining area could be repurposed as an open office, play room, extra living room, etc. The kitchen features new granite countertops and has a bar area open to the living room. Fridge is included! Split floor plan with each bedroom on opposite sides of the house. Quaint fenced yard and detached 2 car garage. Within walking distance to Walnut Creek Country Club and new JL Boren elementary school!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Highland Drive have any available units?
1125 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Highland Drive have?
Some of 1125 Highland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 1125 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 1125 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1125 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary