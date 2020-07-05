1125 Highland Drive

Amenities

This stunning 2/2/2 has been updated with gorgeous Dallas White granite in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Wood like flooring in living, dining, and kitchen. Walk into your beautiful living room complete with soaring vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Large dining area could be repurposed as an open office, play room, extra living room, etc. The kitchen features new granite countertops and has a bar area open to the living room. Fridge is included! Split floor plan with each bedroom on opposite sides of the house. Quaint fenced yard and detached 2 car garage. Within walking distance to Walnut Creek Country Club and new JL Boren elementary school!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.