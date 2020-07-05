1121 Hidden Creek Drive

Beautiful 3-2-2 with fenced backyard in highly desired Mansfield ISD. New front door, carpet and granite counters in 2019. Updated some lighting and plumbing fixtures in 2019. Tenant to verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
