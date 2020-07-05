All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1121 Hidden Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1121 Hidden Creek Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:54 AM

1121 Hidden Creek Drive

1121 Hidden Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1121 Hidden Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3-2-2 with fenced backyard in highly desired Mansfield ISD. New front door, carpet and granite counters in 2019. Updated some lighting and plumbing fixtures in 2019. Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive have any available units?
1121 Hidden Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive have?
Some of 1121 Hidden Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Hidden Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Hidden Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Hidden Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Hidden Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1121 Hidden Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Hidden Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Hidden Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Hidden Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Hidden Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Hidden Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary