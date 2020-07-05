All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1120 Hidden Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1120 Hidden Creek Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:14 PM

1120 Hidden Creek Drive

1120 Hidden Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 Hidden Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive have any available units?
1120 Hidden Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive have?
Some of 1120 Hidden Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Hidden Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Hidden Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Hidden Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Hidden Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Hidden Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Hidden Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Hidden Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Hidden Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Hidden Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Hidden Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary