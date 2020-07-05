All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 Concord

1120 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Concord Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Right next to Boren Elementary School. Wood laminate floors and spacious master bath add to the charm of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Concord have any available units?
1120 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 1120 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Concord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1120 Concord offer parking?
No, 1120 Concord does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Concord have a pool?
No, 1120 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Concord have accessible units?
No, 1120 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Concord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Concord have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Concord does not have units with air conditioning.

