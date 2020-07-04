1115 Hidden Glade Dr

Amenities
A spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Mansfield is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Split bedrooms & large master bedroom with sitting area. Living room has an wood burning fireplace. large utility room and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=HapNbrTTxh&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
