1111 Chapel Hill Drive

Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,839 sq. ft. home in Mansfield, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen features with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space. Breakfast area and breakfast bar! Elegant formal dining room. Fantastic master suite features walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms. Large back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.