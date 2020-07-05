All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1111 Chapel Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1111 Chapel Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Chapel Hill Drive

1111 Chapel Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Chapel Hill Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,839 sq. ft. home in Mansfield, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen features with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space. Breakfast area and breakfast bar! Elegant formal dining room. Fantastic master suite features walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms. Large back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive have any available units?
1111 Chapel Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive have?
Some of 1111 Chapel Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Chapel Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Chapel Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Chapel Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Chapel Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1111 Chapel Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Chapel Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Chapel Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Chapel Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Chapel Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Chapel Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary