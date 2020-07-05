108 Bridgewood Drive

Amenities

FABULOUS EXECUTIVE HOME in Villages of Spring Lake. Step inside and notice the BEAUTIFUL wood floors that lead into the formal dining and on into the living area. The cooks delight kitchen boasts newer granite countertops, loads of cabs, brkfst bar and overlooks the large liv area with WBFP. Charming breakfast nook overlooks lush green backyard. The 4 upstairs bedrooms are large and feature walk in closets and 2 inch blinds in all windows.The luxurious master suite includes a garden tub, sep shower, dual vanities and linen closet. The oversized backyard includes a covered patio and full automatic sprinkler system. Comm pool, park and playground. Close to lake, shopping and schools. MISD! Hurry!!