Mansfield, TX
108 Bridgewood Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:30 PM

108 Bridgewood Drive

108 Bridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Bridgewood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE HOME in Villages of Spring Lake. Step inside and notice the BEAUTIFUL wood floors that lead into the formal dining and on into the living area. The cooks delight kitchen boasts newer granite countertops, loads of cabs, brkfst bar and overlooks the large liv area with WBFP. Charming breakfast nook overlooks lush green backyard. The 4 upstairs bedrooms are large and feature walk in closets and 2 inch blinds in all windows.The luxurious master suite includes a garden tub, sep shower, dual vanities and linen closet. The oversized backyard includes a covered patio and full automatic sprinkler system. Comm pool, park and playground. Close to lake, shopping and schools. MISD! Hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Bridgewood Drive have any available units?
108 Bridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Bridgewood Drive have?
Some of 108 Bridgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Bridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Bridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Bridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Bridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 108 Bridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Bridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Bridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Bridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Bridgewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 108 Bridgewood Drive has a pool.
Does 108 Bridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Bridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Bridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Bridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

