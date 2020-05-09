All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1012 Tanglewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1012 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 Tanglewood Drive

1012 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1012 Tanglewood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 4.0bed 2.5 bath home in Mansfield,TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
1012 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 1012 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1012 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1012 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1012 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary