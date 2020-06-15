Amenities
16013 Hamilton Point Circle Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout Living Areas ~ Stainless Fridge ~ Fireplace ~ Covered Patio ~ Private Backyard with No Rear Neighbors ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
