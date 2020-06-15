All apartments in Manor
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

16013 Hamilton Point Circle

16013 Hamilton Point Circle · (737) 215-4630
Location

16013 Hamilton Point Circle, Manor, TX 78653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16013 Hamilton Point Circle · Avail. Jul 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
16013 Hamilton Point Circle Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout Living Areas ~ Stainless Fridge ~ Fireplace ~ Covered Patio ~ Private Backyard with No Rear Neighbors ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3903477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have any available units?
16013 Hamilton Point Circle has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have?
Some of 16013 Hamilton Point Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16013 Hamilton Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16013 Hamilton Point Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16013 Hamilton Point Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle offer parking?
No, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle does not offer parking.
Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have a pool?
No, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16013 Hamilton Point Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16013 Hamilton Point Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
