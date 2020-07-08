Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in growing Manor Texas. One of Stonewater Subd largest built homes. Built in a cul-de-sac, this home has three bedrooms upstairs, master down and 2nd living room/game area upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have any available units?
12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
What amenities does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have?
Some of 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln offer parking?
No, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have a pool?
No, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have accessible units?
No, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12416 Stoneridge Gap Ln has units with air conditioning.
