12322 Jamie Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM
12322 Jamie Dr
12322 Jamie Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12322 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX 78653
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5068529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have any available units?
12322 Jamie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manor, TX
.
Is 12322 Jamie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Jamie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Jamie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12322 Jamie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr offer parking?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have a pool?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have accessible units?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
