All apartments in Manor
Find more places like 12322 Jamie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manor, TX
/
12322 Jamie Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

12322 Jamie Dr

12322 Jamie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manor
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12322 Jamie Drive, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5068529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 Jamie Dr have any available units?
12322 Jamie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
Is 12322 Jamie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Jamie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Jamie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12322 Jamie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr offer parking?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have a pool?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have accessible units?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12322 Jamie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12322 Jamie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace
Manor, TX 78653

Similar Pages

Manor 1 BedroomsManor 2 Bedrooms
Manor Accessible ApartmentsManor Apartments with Balcony
Manor Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District