11602 Morgan's Point Street
11602 Morgan's Point Street

11602 Morgan's Point Street · No Longer Available
Location

11602 Morgan's Point Street, Manor, TX 78653

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street have any available units?
11602 Morgan's Point Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manor, TX.
Is 11602 Morgan's Point Street currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Morgan's Point Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Morgan's Point Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11602 Morgan's Point Street is pet friendly.
Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street offer parking?
No, 11602 Morgan's Point Street does not offer parking.
Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 Morgan's Point Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street have a pool?
No, 11602 Morgan's Point Street does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street have accessible units?
No, 11602 Morgan's Point Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11602 Morgan's Point Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11602 Morgan's Point Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11602 Morgan's Point Street does not have units with air conditioning.

