Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car wash area carport dog park hot tub

Welcome to The Landmark of Magnolia, where country living meets city conveniences. Located off FM 1488, you are just 10 minutes from The Woodlands Waterway, The Woodlands Mall, Town Center and Market Street. Boutique shopping and lots of Bistro restaurants are also just minutes away.The Landmark of Magnolia has all the architectural and design details that make you want to call us home. From the moment you drive through our Controlled Access Gates, you notice the great detail that make up our Luxurious Clubhouse with Conference Room, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Invigorating Pool with Tanning Deck and Pergola as well as our Auto Detail Area.Once you are inside your new home you will find all the upgrades you expect in a brand new apartment home. The well thought out design includes; 9 Foot Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchens with trendy Granite Style Counters, Black on Black Appliances, Track Lighting, Lighted Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms, and Roman Oval Soaking Tubs. In addition you will also find an expansive Patio or Balcony with Storage and Full Size Washer/ Dryer conncetions.The Landmark of Magnolia is located in the Prestigious and Academically Recognized Magnolia School District. Close to parks, nature trails and golf courses. Landmark of Magnolia is perfect for the busy professional.