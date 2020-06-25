All apartments in Magnolia
Landmark of Magnolia

5402 FM-1488 · (936) 681-9880
Location

5402 FM-1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1137 · Avail. now

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 0438 · Avail. Sep 11

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 0633 · Avail. Jul 22

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0736 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 1334 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 0635 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1136 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 1135 · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark of Magnolia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
dog park
hot tub
Welcome to The Landmark of Magnolia, where country living meets city conveniences. Located off FM 1488, you are just 10 minutes from The Woodlands Waterway, The Woodlands Mall, Town Center and Market Street. Boutique shopping and lots of Bistro restaurants are also just minutes away.The Landmark of Magnolia has all the architectural and design details that make you want to call us home. From the moment you drive through our Controlled Access Gates, you notice the great detail that make up our Luxurious Clubhouse with Conference Room, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Invigorating Pool with Tanning Deck and Pergola as well as our Auto Detail Area.Once you are inside your new home you will find all the upgrades you expect in a brand new apartment home. The well thought out design includes; 9 Foot Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchens with trendy Granite Style Counters, Black on Black Appliances, Track Lighting, Lighted Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms, and Roman Oval Soaking Tubs. In addition you will also find an expansive Patio or Balcony with Storage and Full Size Washer/ Dryer conncetions.The Landmark of Magnolia is located in the Prestigious and Academically Recognized Magnolia School District. Close to parks, nature trails and golf courses. Landmark of Magnolia is perfect for the busy professional.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight Limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month, Garage: $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark of Magnolia have any available units?
Landmark of Magnolia has 33 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Magnolia, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Magnolia Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark of Magnolia have?
Some of Landmark of Magnolia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark of Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark of Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark of Magnolia pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark of Magnolia is pet friendly.
Does Landmark of Magnolia offer parking?
Yes, Landmark of Magnolia offers parking.
Does Landmark of Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark of Magnolia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark of Magnolia have a pool?
Yes, Landmark of Magnolia has a pool.
Does Landmark of Magnolia have accessible units?
No, Landmark of Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark of Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
No, Landmark of Magnolia does not have units with dishwashers.
