995 Hamilton Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking 4 bed, 3 bath, 2896 sq. ft. home in Allen, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and breakfast area. Huge living room features beautiful fireplace. Formal living and dining areas. Amazing master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room upstairs. Backyard oasis features covered patio and sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.