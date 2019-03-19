All apartments in Lucas
995 Hamilton Drive
995 Hamilton Drive

995 Hamilton Drive
Location

995 Hamilton Drive, Lucas, TX 75002

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 4 bed, 3 bath, 2896 sq. ft. home in Allen, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gourmet island kitchen with tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and breakfast area. Huge living room features beautiful fireplace. Formal living and dining areas. Amazing master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room upstairs. Backyard oasis features covered patio and sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 995 Hamilton Drive have any available units?
995 Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 995 Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 995 Hamilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
995 Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 Hamilton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 995 Hamilton Drive offer parking?
No, 995 Hamilton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 995 Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Hamilton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 995 Hamilton Drive has a pool.
Does 995 Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 995 Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Hamilton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Hamilton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 995 Hamilton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

