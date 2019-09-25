All apartments in Lucas
Find more places like 919 E Lucas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lucas, TX
/
919 E Lucas Road
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:43 AM

919 E Lucas Road

919 E Lucas Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

919 E Lucas Rd, Lucas, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVEJOY ISD. Nicely remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bath with study available for lease on 3.5 peaceful areas. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 E Lucas Road have any available units?
919 E Lucas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lucas, TX.
What amenities does 919 E Lucas Road have?
Some of 919 E Lucas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 E Lucas Road currently offering any rent specials?
919 E Lucas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 E Lucas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 E Lucas Road is pet friendly.
Does 919 E Lucas Road offer parking?
Yes, 919 E Lucas Road offers parking.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have a pool?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not have a pool.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have accessible units?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 E Lucas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TX
Melissa, TXFate, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXAddison, TXThe Colony, TXFarmers Branch, TXVan Alstyne, TXLittle Elm, TXForney, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District