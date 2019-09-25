Rent Calculator
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:43 AM
919 E Lucas Road
919 E Lucas Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
919 E Lucas Rd, Lucas, TX 75002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVEJOY ISD. Nicely remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bath with study available for lease on 3.5 peaceful areas. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 E Lucas Road have any available units?
919 E Lucas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lucas, TX
.
What amenities does 919 E Lucas Road have?
Some of 919 E Lucas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 919 E Lucas Road currently offering any rent specials?
919 E Lucas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 E Lucas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 E Lucas Road is pet friendly.
Does 919 E Lucas Road offer parking?
Yes, 919 E Lucas Road offers parking.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have a pool?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not have a pool.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have accessible units?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 E Lucas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 E Lucas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 E Lucas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
