Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup ice maker stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments

Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you. Choose from our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with amenities sure to make you happy, including washer/dryer connections, modern kitchens, as well as patio/balcony with most units, and fireplaces in select units also. Take advantage of our fully equipped fitness center or large, modern swimming pool. You will also enjoy the option of a garage. Located in beautiful Lubbock, you are close to transportation, and entertainment, as well as the Depot Entertainment District, South Plains Mall, Legacy Play Village, University Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center, Jones AT&T Stadium and Texas Tech University to name a few. Tuscany Place is the perfect place for you to call home!