All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like Tuscany Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
Tuscany Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Tuscany Place

6312 73rd St · (806) 450-0570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0319 · Avail. Sep 4

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 0922 · Avail. Sep 4

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Sep 8

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ice maker
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you. Choose from our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with amenities sure to make you happy, including washer/dryer connections, modern kitchens, as well as patio/balcony with most units, and fireplaces in select units also. Take advantage of our fully equipped fitness center or large, modern swimming pool. You will also enjoy the option of a garage. Located in beautiful Lubbock, you are close to transportation, and entertainment, as well as the Depot Entertainment District, South Plains Mall, Legacy Play Village, University Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center, Jones AT&T Stadium and Texas Tech University to name a few. Tuscany Place is the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Maximum Weight of 40 lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Place have any available units?
Tuscany Place has 7 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Place have?
Some of Tuscany Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Place currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tuscany Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Place is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Place offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Place offers parking.
Does Tuscany Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tuscany Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Place have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Place has a pool.
Does Tuscany Place have accessible units?
Yes, Tuscany Place has accessible units.
Does Tuscany Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Tuscany Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity