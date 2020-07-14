All apartments in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX
The Wyndham
The Wyndham

4501 71st St · (806) 606-6302
Location

4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-1908 · Avail. Aug 22

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-0313 · Avail. Sep 8

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 03-0314 · Avail. Jul 18

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 19-1912 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03-0311 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wyndham.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets. We offer residents a number of conveniences to make life just a little simpler. Our clubhouse features a full kitchen, pool, fitness center, grilling area, and fire pit, making Wyndham Apartments an ideal place to live, relax, and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: We do not charge security deposits.
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee for 1bdrms $300 admin fee for the 2-3 bedrooms.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $5.14 billing fee for all statements to be mailed.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for one pet $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: No weight restrictions, and no aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: We have open parking that is free first come first serve, covered parking for an additional $20 a month and garages for an additional $60 a month.
Storage Details: All patios/balconies have an additional storage closet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wyndham have any available units?
The Wyndham has 6 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wyndham have?
Some of The Wyndham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wyndham currently offering any rent specials?
The Wyndham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wyndham pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wyndham is pet friendly.
Does The Wyndham offer parking?
Yes, The Wyndham offers parking.
Does The Wyndham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wyndham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wyndham have a pool?
Yes, The Wyndham has a pool.
Does The Wyndham have accessible units?
No, The Wyndham does not have accessible units.
Does The Wyndham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wyndham has units with dishwashers.
