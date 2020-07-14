The Wyndham

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: We do not charge security deposits.
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee for 1bdrms $300 admin fee for the 2-3 bedrooms.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $5.14 billing fee for all statements to be mailed.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for one pet $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: No weight restrictions, and no aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: We have open parking that is free first come first serve, covered parking for an additional $20 a month and garages for an additional $60 a month.
Storage Details: All patios/balconies have an additional storage closet.