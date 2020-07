Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments online portal

Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.*



The Square at South Overton is a quiet and convenient apartment community with a 3-minute walk to the Texas Tech campus, offering studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans with onsite laundry facilities. Enjoy the walk-ability of being near bookstores, retail shops and restaurants, entertainment and Broadway Street.