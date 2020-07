Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony stainless steel w/d hookup range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed fire pit

Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in. Your large, modern kitchen is fully equipped with stainless-steel appliances and sophisticated tiling. We exceed your expectations with spacious walk-in closets, extra storage, and a private patio or balcony to call your own. Just outside your doorstep you’ll find an elevated level of relaxation at our resort-style swimming pool or choose to push it to the limits at the onsite, 24-hour fitness center. Life is good at The Icon at Lubbock.