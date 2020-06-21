Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
9805 Ave V
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9805 Ave V
9805 Avenue v
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9805 Avenue v, Lubbock, TX 79423
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute duplex with an open floor plan. This home has vinyl plank flooring in the living, kitchen & dining area. All stainless steel kitchen appliances are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9805 Ave V have any available units?
9805 Ave V doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lubbock, TX
.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lubbock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9805 Ave V have?
Some of 9805 Ave V's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9805 Ave V currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Ave V isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Ave V pet-friendly?
No, 9805 Ave V is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lubbock
.
Does 9805 Ave V offer parking?
Yes, 9805 Ave V does offer parking.
Does 9805 Ave V have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Ave V does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Ave V have a pool?
No, 9805 Ave V does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Ave V have accessible units?
No, 9805 Ave V does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Ave V have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 Ave V has units with dishwashers.
