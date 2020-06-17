All apartments in Lubbock
9803 Uvalde #A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9803 Uvalde #A

9803 Uvalde Avenue · (806) 789-0124
Location

9803 Uvalde Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79423

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 'like new' duplex has the latest in modern amenities normally found in custom homes. With granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic (wood grain) tile flooring, you'll be amazed at the conveniences this unit offers.
Designed with you in mind. Take a look and make it your next home.....
Built by one of Lubbock's premier builders, you'll fall in love with the extras found throughout this home.
Located within the FoxRidge Neighborhood, you'll be conveniently located to some of Lubbock's newest additions, as well as, being just minutes from all the attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 Uvalde #A have any available units?
9803 Uvalde #A has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 9803 Uvalde #A have?
Some of 9803 Uvalde #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 Uvalde #A currently offering any rent specials?
9803 Uvalde #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 Uvalde #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9803 Uvalde #A is pet friendly.
Does 9803 Uvalde #A offer parking?
Yes, 9803 Uvalde #A does offer parking.
Does 9803 Uvalde #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9803 Uvalde #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 Uvalde #A have a pool?
No, 9803 Uvalde #A does not have a pool.
Does 9803 Uvalde #A have accessible units?
No, 9803 Uvalde #A does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 Uvalde #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9803 Uvalde #A has units with dishwashers.
