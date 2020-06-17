9803 Uvalde #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 'like new' duplex has the latest in modern amenities normally found in custom homes. With granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic (wood grain) tile flooring, you'll be amazed at the conveniences this unit offers.

Designed with you in mind. Take a look and make it your next home.....

Built by one of Lubbock's premier builders, you'll fall in love with the extras found throughout this home.

Located within the FoxRidge Neighborhood, you'll be conveniently located to some of Lubbock's newest additions, as well as, being just minutes from all the attractions.