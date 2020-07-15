Beautiful 7 year old home in SW Lubbock - Outstanding home on quiet street. Excellent area. Open concept kitchen has granite counter tops and includes the stove and dishwasher. Isolated master suite. Over the top back yard with a covered patio for great entertaining. Frenship schools. Small pets considered with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE3342989)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9703 Quitman Avenue have any available units?
9703 Quitman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 9703 Quitman Avenue have?
Some of 9703 Quitman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 Quitman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Quitman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Quitman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9703 Quitman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9703 Quitman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9703 Quitman Avenue offers parking.
Does 9703 Quitman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 Quitman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Quitman Avenue have a pool?
No, 9703 Quitman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Quitman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9703 Quitman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Quitman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9703 Quitman Avenue has units with dishwashers.