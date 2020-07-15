9703 Quitman Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Beautiful 7 year old home in SW Lubbock - Outstanding home on quiet street. Excellent area. Open concept kitchen has granite counter tops and includes the stove and dishwasher. Isolated master suite. Over the top back yard with a covered patio for great entertaining. Frenship schools. Small pets considered with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE3342989)