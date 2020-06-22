Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

8609 Vernon Avenue Available 07/06/20 Cute House - This house is located just off of 82nd and University. Call to preview it today.



No Cats Allowed



